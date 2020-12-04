Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo and his wife, Dolapo, on Friday attended the funeral service of Mrs Tola Oyediran, the eldest child and daughter of the late sage, Obafemi Awolowo, at the All Saints Church, Jericho, Ring Road, Ibadan Oyo State.

Professor Osinbajo is a son in-law to the Awolowo’s family.

Other dignitaries at the event include the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his counterpart in Ondo state, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

Others include the governor Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun and the former interim national chairman of the All Progresssives Congress, Chief Bisi Akande.

ALSO READ: Tola Oyediran’s death, a sad occurrence – Dapo Abiodun

Advertisement

Tola Oyediran, the eldest child and daughter of the Premier of Southwest Region, late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, died on October 16, two months away from her 80th birthday anniversary scheduled to hold on December 1.

Until her demise, Mrs. Oyediran was the Chairman, Board of Directors of African Newspapers of Nigeria (ANN), publishers of Tribune titles.

She was fondly known as Mama Ibadan.