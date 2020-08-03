Organized Labour in Ekiti State has Suspended its 3-Day warning Strike which commenced Today to Press home its Multi-Sided demands from the State Government.

After an intervention by the State House of Assembly which had in attendance the Head of Service, and the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Labour Matters, the Union decided to Suspend the Strike so as to Give room for Dialogue with the Government

Some of the demands include Financial Promotion for the years 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 which are yet to be implemented, Leave Bonuses running to 5 Years, Hazard Allowance for Covid19 Health Workers, Salary Arrears and undue deductions on Cooperative, Housing Funds and Loans.

The resolution at the end of the Meeting is that henceforth State Government will ensure continuous Payment of the Monthly Gross Salaries of Workers so as to Put to bed the issue of undue Cooperative Deductions, Also, the Financial Benefits of the 2015 promotion will be implemented in September while the others will follow subsequently.

Government also resolves that outstanding deductions for the Month of May and June will be paid in Phases, While outstanding deductions, Salaries and Leave Bonuses will also be paid in Phases

The Agreement was signed by the Head of Service, and SSA Labour on the Side of Government and the Chairmen, NLC, TUC and JNC and their Secretariat on the side of Labour