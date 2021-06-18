Troops of operation Hadarin Daji have recovered one hundred and fifty five rustled cattle, one camel and one Ram in twelve trucks in Zamfara.

The stolen cows were recovered along Magami, Jangeme and Wanke axis while trucks were taking it to the buyers

The troops who are deployed to tackle activities of armed bandits, kidnappers and cattle rustlers in four states of Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto and Kebbi said they have been tracking the cows since they received the information by the original owners

The Deputy Force Commander operation Hadarin Daji Abubakar Abdulkadir said the successes was recorded through vital information to the troops

He said his men will not relent in their efforts in restoring lasting peace in the north west region

Advertisement

“We have been tracing the cows since we received information five days ago”

” We laid ambush in the market we suspect they will bring the cows to sell and fortunately for us we succeeded in getting it there”

Abubakar Abdulkadir noted that the military hands over the stolen cows and the trucks to the Zamfara state committee on stolen cows for onward delivery to the original owners while investigation continues to know those behind the unholy act.

The Chairman Zamfara state committee on committee on recovery of rustled cows and his secretary assured they would, as always, ensure the cows got back to their original Owners.

They appeal to the public to assist security agencies with useful information to address the lingering cattle rustling in Zamfara and the entire northwest region.