Polytechnic teachers in Nigeria have said their ongoing strike has recorded some gains.

Government, it says, has now reconstituted and inaugurated governing councils of all federal Polytechnics dissolved since May, 2020.

At a news Conference in Abuja, ASUP President, Anderson Ezeibe says the union is also in receipt of offers from the government.

#NewsFlash: Polytechnic Lecturers say strike continues after two meetings with Federal Government, say gains are being recorded. pic.twitter.com/N2oB7uDOak — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) April 23, 2021 Advertisement

These include infrastructure revitalisation fund of N15bn for the sector and the release of 10 months arrears of the new minimum wage within a yet to be determined period.

But the union insists some of its demands are still hanging and until they are addressed, the strike will continue.

It is hopeful pending issues will be resolved at the April 27th rescheduled meeting with the federal government.