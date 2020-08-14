One person has been killed and three others critically injured after a tanker conveying contents suspected to be liquified petroleum gas exploded when a J5 bus lost control and rammed into it.

The accident occurred Friday morning at Irete axis of the busy Owerri-Onitsha road.

The deceased which was burnt beyond recognition was said to be an occupant of the J5 bus.

UPDATE: One killed, three others injured in Imo tanker explosion. pic.twitter.com/IPiAFvobiN — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) August 14, 2020

The bus which was conveying pineapple hit the tanker which was trying to make a U-turn the serious impact caused the explosion.

Confirming the incident, the Imo State coordinator of NEMA, Evans Ugoh said rescue operations have been concluded and normalcy returned.

He however commended the quick intervention of the Imo State fire service for controlling the fire from razing down some houses around.

The fire damaged the J5, an incoming vehicle and some part of the tanker.