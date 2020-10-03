An unidentified pedestrian was confirmed dead in Friday’s accident involving a truck and a bus on the Asaba–Onitsha Expressway, Onitsha, Anambra State.

Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps in the state, Andrew Kumapayi, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria in Awka.

He said the accident occurred around 6 p.m., adding that it was caused by brakes failure and the resultant loss of control.

Kumapayi said, “The crash involved a brown Mack Truck, with registration number: XX837JJD, and a yellow Daihatsu Hijet bus with no registration number.

“According to eyewitness account, the brakes of the truck failed and the driver lost control of the truck.

“It rammed into a bus, which landed into a nearby drainage where it fatally hit and killed a pedestrian.

“Four passengers on the bus also sustained some degree of injuries.

“The victims were taken to Toronto Hospital, Onitsha, by FRSC rescue team from Upper Iweka Outpost and the body of the dead was deposited at the hospital morgue.”

Kumapayi said that the driver of the truck had been handed over to the police for further investigation.

While condoling with the family of the dead, he advised motorists to always inspect their vehicles before embarking on trips.

He also urged them to take their routine vehicle maintenance seriously to avoid road mishaps.