One person has been killed in a clash between two factions of National Union of Road Transport Workers in Akure, the Ondo state.

The victim, identifed as Ademola Adegoyegun was killed at old garage area of Akure.

He is a member of the NURTW.

Pandemonium was the order of the day in major areas in the state capital as NURTW members engaged in free for all.

This is coming two days after the factional unionists fought at the Owode area of the state, causing injuries to many people.