At least one person has died and over one hundred others hospitalized due to an unidentified illness in India’s southern state of Andhra Pradesh.

According to reports, the strange illness was detected Saturday evening in Eluru, an ancient city famous for its hand-woven products.

Many patients developed nausea and headaches. Others suffered fits causing many to fall unconscious.

Health authorities say the cause of the illness has not yet been established as blood tests did not reveal any evidence of viral infection. Patients have also tested negative for the Coronavirus.

Special teams of doctors have been rushed to Eluru to investigate the illness and treat victims, while a house-to-house survey is underway to identify patients.

Andhra Pradesh state is among those worst hit by COVID-19, with over 800,000 detected cases. The health system in the state, like the rest of India, has been frayed by the virus.