A student of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, Ondo State has committed suicide.

According to reports, the student, identified as Feranmi Fasunle died after she allegedly drank a pesticide popularly known as sniper on Wednesday night.

The administration of the University in Akungba Akoko, Ondo State, says it will investigate the reason behind the death.

It was gathered that the 200-level student of the Department of Political Science at the varsity drank the pesticide in her room and was later rushed to the school’s health centre but was later referred to the Federal Medical Center, Owo where she gave up the ghost early Thursday.

The reason for taking the action against herself was yet unknown. It was insinuated in some quarters that the deceased had relationship issue but some of her friends refuted this as they said she had no boyfriend.

The Head of Media and Protocols of institution, Victor Akinpelumi, speaking on the incident, described the student’s death as unfortunate, saying there was indication that Fasunle committed suicide for another reason and not on relationship matter.