Resident Doctors at the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital, Ondo have suspended their intended industrial action over unpaid salary arrears.

Rising from their congress on Wednesday in Ondo state, acting President of the Association’s branch, Shittu Abiola said this was done in order to allow government meet some of their demands, after paying two-month outstanding salary arrears.

Mr Abiola also said that the state government had paid the backlog of its 2019 arrears as part of efforts to clear outstanding payments, urging the government to make payment of salary regular.

The doctors who were not happy with government’s insensitivity to their plights, issued a one-week ultimatum to the government to pay the backlog of their salaries.

He said the association also wanted reconciliation and payment of salaries of the newly-employed Medical Officers who resumed in March.