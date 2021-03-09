Ondo state government has received doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines from the Federal Government.

The vaccine was delivered Tuesday evening through Akure Airport and received by officials of the Ondo state Primary Health Care Development Agency on behalf of the state government.

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN is expected to flag-off the vaccination tomorrow in Akure, the state capial.

The vaccinations is expected to be carried out in line with the scheduled guidelines laid down by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA).

Nigeria took delivery of about four million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines as part of an overall 16 million doses planned to be delivered to the country in batches over the next few months.