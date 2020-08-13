Ondo State government has presented letters of appointment to 35 persons living with disabilities in the state.

The beneficiaries included the visually impaired, physically impaired, those with hearing and speaking impediment, and Albinos

Presenting letters to the new employees, Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu attributed the recruitment to the special love the present administration has for the physically challenged persons.

Governor Akeredolu who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Temitayo Oluwatuyi, said additional one thousand, four hundred and thirty-two residents will soon be employed to make a total of 4,042

recruitment so far made by his administration.

Meanwhile, Some of the newly employed civil servants described Governor Akeredolu as a Messiah sent to support the physically challenged persons in the state.