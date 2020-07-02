Ondo state government has declared Friday a work free day to mourn the commissioner for Health, Wahab Adegbenro.

Dr Adegbenro died on Thursday after a brief illness.

A statement issued by the state commissioner for information, Donald Ojogo, described the death of Adegbenro as a big loss.

Until his death, Adegbenro, a two-time Health Commissioner in the State, equally doubled as Chairman, Ondo State Inter-ministerial Committee Against COVID-19.

The statement read: “Dr Adegbenro was at the forefront of the State’s battles against the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic. Not only did he signpost commitment and diligence; he, indeed, was immeasurable in his inspiration clearly defining himself as an embodiment of selflessness, hardwork and inexorable professionalism.”

“Accordingly, the Ondo State Government has directed that all flags in the State must fly at half mast for 7days from today Thursday, 2nd of July, 2020.”