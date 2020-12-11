Following the escalation of violent clashes between Ode and Isinigbo communities in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State, the State Government has imposed a 24 hour curfew on both communities with immediate effect.

This was contained in a statement issued by the state Commissioner for information, Donald Ojogo on Friday.

Two persons were feared killed in the two communities on Thursday .

Aside approving this action, Governor Rotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN equally ordered a massive manhunt for perpetrators of the despicable violence just as investigations are already on to unravel the real cause(s) of same.

Security agencies have been directed to ensure total compliance with the curfew.

Advertisement

“For emphasis, both Ode and Isinigbo communities have been closed down for any unathourised human movement and activity until further notice” Mr. Ojogo said.