The Independent National Electoral Commission says it will resume collation of results to resume at 9am.

Results from 12 local government areas have so far been announced, awaiting results from six local government areas.

There are eighteen local government areas in Ondo state.

Below are the resultsdeclared by the INEC.

fedore LG Registered voters – 75, 257 Accredited voters- 24,441 Total Valid votes 23,654 Rejected Votes – 754 Total votes cast- 24,408 APC – 9,350 PDP- 11,852 ZLP- 1,863 SDP- 130

=========================================== Ile Oluji/Okeigbo LG Registered voters – 72, 841 Accredited voters- 26, 253 Total Valid votes 25,208 Rejected Votes – 1,037 Total votes cast- 26,245 Cancelled votes pu 8 ward 5: because of over voting PLWDs recorded -50 persons APC – 13,278 APP – 24 SDP- 173 PDP- 9,231 ZLP- 1,971

===========================================

Irele LG Registered voters – 66,959 Accredited voters- 25,819 Total Valid votes 24,842 Rejected Votes – 867 Total votes cast- 25,709

APC – 12,643 APP – 58 PDP- 5,493 SDP- 196 ZLP- 5,904

===========================================

Akoko North East LG Registered voters – 80,040 Accredited voters- 30,409 Total Valid votes 29,493 Rejected Votes – 884 Total votes cast- 30,377 PLWD – 15 persons APC – 16,572 APP – 50 PDP- 8,380 SDP- 157 ZLP- 3,532

===========================================

Akoko South West LG Registered voters – 101,842 Accredited voters- 41,307 Total Valid votes 40,130 Rejected Votes – 1,052 Total votes cast- 41,182 No cancellation APC – 21,232 APP – 28 PDP- 15,055 SDP- 306 ======================================= Akoko North West LG Registered voters – 72,139 Accredited voters- 30,928 Total Valid votes – 30,247 Rejected Votes – 607 Total votes cast- 30,854 No cancellation APC – 15,809 APP – 20 PDP- 10,320 SDP- 127 ZLP- 3,477 ===============================

Ondo East LG Registered voters – 50,495 Accredited voters- 14,952 Total Valid votes – 14,259 Rejected Votes – 602 Total votes cast- 14,861 Obada PU 006 since accreditation was done manually, votes were cancelled the unit had 660 registered voters APC – 6,485 APP – 08 PDP- 4,049 SDP- 112 ZLP- 3,221 =========================================== Akure North LG Registered voters – 63,450 Accredited voters- 24,375 Total Valid votes – 23,528 Rejected Votes – 810 Total votes cast- 24,338 No cancellation APC – 9,546 APP – 18 PDP- 12,263 SDP- 118 ZLP- 1,046

====================================== Idanre LG Registered voters – 82,448 Accredited voters- 25,623 Total Valid votes – 23,236 Rejected Votes – 1,102 Total votes cast- 24,338 cancellation in Ward 4 violence in about 4 units, officials were asked to write results under duress APC – 11,286 APP – 40 PDP- 7,499 SDP- 167 ZLP- 3,623 ======================================= Akoko South EastLG Registered voters – 35,709 Accredited voters- 15,956 Total Valid votes – 15,649 Rejected Votes – 298 Total votes cast- 15,947 No cancellation APC – 9,419 APP – 06 PDP- 4,003 SDP- 53 ZLP- 2,004

================================== Akure South LG Registered voters – 286,641 Accredited voters- 69,961 Total Valid votes – 68,428 Rejected Votes – 1,405 Total votes cast- 69,833 cancellation in Osisi and ijomu Ward 4: PU 008 case of over voting APC – 17,277 APP – 08 PDP- 47,627 SDP- 166 ZLP- 2,236