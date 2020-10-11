The Independent National Electoral Commission says it will resume collation of results to resume at 9am.
Results from 12 local government areas have so far been announced, awaiting results from six local government areas.
There are eighteen local government areas in Ondo state.
Below are the resultsdeclared by the INEC.
fedore LG
Registered voters – 75, 257
Accredited voters- 24,441
Total Valid votes 23,654
Rejected Votes – 754
Total votes cast- 24,408
APC – 9,350
PDP- 11,852
ZLP- 1,863
SDP- 130
===========================================
Ile Oluji/Okeigbo LG
Registered voters – 72, 841
Accredited voters- 26, 253
Total Valid votes 25,208
Rejected Votes – 1,037
Total votes cast- 26,245
Cancelled votes pu 8 ward 5: because of over voting
PLWDs recorded -50 persons
APC – 13,278
APP – 24
SDP- 173
PDP- 9,231
ZLP- 1,971
===========================================
Irele LG
Registered voters – 66,959
Accredited voters- 25,819
Total Valid votes 24,842
Rejected Votes – 867
Total votes cast- 25,709
APC – 12,643
APP – 58
PDP- 5,493
SDP- 196
ZLP- 5,904
===========================================
Akoko North East LG
Registered voters – 80,040
Accredited voters- 30,409
Total Valid votes 29,493
Rejected Votes – 884
Total votes cast- 30,377
PLWD – 15 persons
APC – 16,572
APP – 50
PDP- 8,380
SDP- 157
ZLP- 3,532
===========================================
Akoko South West LG
Registered voters – 101,842
Accredited voters- 41,307
Total Valid votes 40,130
Rejected Votes – 1,052
Total votes cast- 41,182
No cancellation
APC – 21,232
APP – 28
PDP- 15,055
SDP- 306
=======================================
Akoko North West LG
Registered voters – 72,139
Accredited voters- 30,928
Total Valid votes – 30,247
Rejected Votes – 607
Total votes cast- 30,854
No cancellation
APC – 15,809
APP – 20
PDP- 10,320
SDP- 127
ZLP- 3,477
===============================
Ondo East LG
Registered voters – 50,495
Accredited voters- 14,952
Total Valid votes – 14,259
Rejected Votes – 602
Total votes cast- 14,861
Obada PU 006 since accreditation was done manually, votes were cancelled the unit had 660 registered voters
APC – 6,485
APP – 08
PDP- 4,049
SDP- 112
ZLP- 3,221
===========================================
Akure North LG
Registered voters – 63,450
Accredited voters- 24,375
Total Valid votes – 23,528
Rejected Votes – 810
Total votes cast- 24,338
No cancellation
APC – 9,546
APP – 18
PDP- 12,263
SDP- 118
ZLP- 1,046
======================================
Idanre LG
Registered voters – 82,448
Accredited voters- 25,623
Total Valid votes – 23,236
Rejected Votes – 1,102
Total votes cast- 24,338
cancellation in Ward 4 violence in about 4 units, officials were asked to write results under duress
APC – 11,286
APP – 40
PDP- 7,499
SDP- 167
ZLP- 3,623
=======================================
Akoko South EastLG
Registered voters – 35,709
Accredited voters- 15,956
Total Valid votes – 15,649
Rejected Votes – 298
Total votes cast- 15,947
No cancellation
APC – 9,419
APP – 06
PDP- 4,003
SDP- 53
ZLP- 2,004
==================================
Akure South LG
Registered voters – 286,641
Accredited voters- 69,961
Total Valid votes – 68,428
Rejected Votes – 1,405
Total votes cast- 69,833
cancellation in Osisi and ijomu Ward 4: PU 008 case of over voting
APC – 17,277
APP – 08
PDP- 47,627
SDP- 166
ZLP- 2,236
