Ondo by-election: Accreditation, Voting ongoing in some polling units

Voting has started in some poling units in Akure south local government area, Ondo state. At Iro, voters were seen on the queue to exercise their franchise.

Security personnel were seen at the polling units.

Advertisement

Early arrival of voting materials was recorded in some of the polling centres in Akure.

Voters also arrived early at the polling centres to exercise their franchise. INEC ad-hoc staff arrived at the polling units around 8.am.

Advertisement

Seven political parties are participating in the election which will hold in two local governments of Akure South and North federal Constituency

At unit 10, ward 2 at the sacred heart cathedral school in Akure, large number of voters were seen by our correspondent.

Advertisement