The Ondo state government has commenced the distribution of relief materials to indigent persons as part of measures to cushion the effects of the lockdown imposed on the state.

The Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, also directed security agencies to enforce the closure of all borders.

Ondo state recorded its second case of Coronavirus on Friday, 10th of April.

The two cases were imported to the state from India and Lagos state.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu believes that further spread can be tackled, with total closure of the state borders.

At the flag-off of the distribution of palliative materials to indigent people in the state, the governor directed security agencies not to allow people to move into the state.

Some of the food items to be distributed to the vulnerable include rice, beans, noodles and vegetable oil.

Governor Akeredolu said the items should be distributed without considering party affiliations.

The chairman of the palliative committee said the food items would be judiciously distributed.