Ondo Assembly confirms appointment of 14 Commissioner-nominees

The Ondo State House of Assembly has ratified the appointment of fourteen new commissioners.

A letter of request for the confirmation of appointment of the fourteen Commissioners, signed by Secretary to the State Government, Princess Catherine Oladunni Odu had earlier been forwarded to the House.

The nominees later appeared before the Selection Committee of the House for screening.

While presenting the report of the Selection Committee at plenary on Thursday( 02/12/2021), the Deputy Speaker, Aderoboye Samuel Ademoye observed that the fourteen nominees had been screened and found competent to serve as Commissioners in Ondo State.

Aderoboye requested that the nominees be called to step forward for confirmation of their appointments.

The nominees were thereafter called outside for ratification of their appointments through a voice vote by majority of Lawmakers at the plenary.

Speaking after confirmation of the nominees, the Speaker, Oleyelogun Bamidele David congratulated the newly confirmed Commissioners.

The Speaker urged the new Commissioners to work with the Governor to enhance the delivery of democracy dividends to the people of Ondo State.

The newly confirmed nominees are: Fatai Olotu, Dr Julianah Osadahun, Bamidele Ademola Olateju, Adefarati Adegboyega, Otunba Dele Ologun and Sunday Adekunle Akinwalere.

Others are: Razak Obe, Dr Banji Ajaka, Pastor Emmanuel Igbasan, Mrs Yetunde Adeyanju, Pastor Femi Agagu and Wale Akinlosotu.