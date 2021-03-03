The Ondo State House of Assembly has approved the appointment of thirteen Special Advisers for Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for his second term in office.

This followed a letter of request to that effect written by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Olugbenga Ale.

Members of the House at a parliamentary meeting observed that the request was in line with the constitutional rights of the governor.

They added that it would accelerate the machinery of government with a view to engendering prompt delivery of democracy dividends to the people

Governor Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu was sworn in for a second term in office on Wednesday the 24th of February 2021.