Ondo Amotekun parades herdsman for kidnapping fellow herders, others

Men of the Amotekun Corps in Ondo state have arrested a herder, Amodu Sende, a member of a kidnap syndicate, for kidnapping two Fulani herdsmen in Supare area of Akoko.

The two abductees were tied by the kidnappers and were about to be killed when men of Amotekun stormed the forest and rescued them.

One of the abductors was arrested while other kidnappers escaped arrest, but the arrested kidnapper disclosed that he operated with a 7-man syndicate which came from Okene, Kogi State.

He confessed that the hired cattle to disguise as herdsmen so they could abduct their unsuspected victims.

Also paraded were twelve suspects arrested for kidnapping, robbery and stealing