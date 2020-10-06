Scores of Zenith Labour Party members have defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress in Akure, the State capital.

The defectors were lead by the chairman of the ZLP in Ondo East Local Government area, Hon. Olamigoke Busayo, who resigned from the ZLP on Sunday .



Receiving the new entrants into APC, State Chairman Ade Adetimehin, said the ZLP fortune has crumbled with the collapse of its structure in Ondo East.

He described the former ZLP chairman as a notable politician and viable asset to any political party.