Another political violence erupted in Ipele, Owo council area of Ondo state as thugs injured no fewer than ten persons, destroyed vehicles and other properties in the town.

In all no fewer than 20 vehicles were destroyed, several motorcycles burnt.

The two major political parties, the Peoples Democratic Party a d the All Progressive Congress however traded blames.

The Peoples Democratic Party alleged that the campaign team of its governorship candidate Eyitayo Jegede was attacked in lpele, Owo area of the state by thugs loyal to the APC.

But the APC has exonerated the party and Governor Rotimi Akeredolu from the attack.