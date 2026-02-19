Former National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Iyiola Omisore, has extended warm felicitations to Muslim and Christian faithful across Nigeria as they commence the holy month of Ramadan and the Lenten season beginning with Ash Wednesday. In a press statement signed on his behalf b...

Former National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Iyiola Omisore, has extended warm felicitations to Muslim and Christian faithful across Nigeria as they commence the holy month of Ramadan and the Lenten season beginning with Ash Wednesday.

In a press statement signed on his behalf by Hon. Jibola Famurewa and made available to journalists in Osogbo, Osun State, Omisore described the concurrent observance of Ramadan and Lent as a spiritually significant period marked by reflection, sacrifice, and renewed devotion to God.

He noted that the fasting season provides a sacred opportunity for believers to deepen their faith through prayer, charity, discipline, and acts of kindness, while also strengthening bonds of unity as citizens of one nation.

According to him, fasting goes beyond abstaining from food and drink, stressing that it calls for patience, humility, tolerance, and compassion toward one another. He urged Nigerians to embrace the season as a time to promote peaceful coexistence and national cohesion.

Omisore underscored the need for citizens to support the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu with prayers and patriotism, especially as ongoing reforms begin to take shape in both physical infrastructure and economic adjustments.

The former Deputy Governor highlighted what he described as a steady moderation in headline inflation and improvements in food prices, noting that such developments would ease the burden on families, particularly during the fasting period when adequate nutrition is essential for breaking fast and early morning meals.

He maintained that the present APC administration remains committed to making life more bearable for Nigerians, emphasizing that the welfare of citizens is at the heart of government policies.

The APC stalwart further called on community leaders, religious scholars, and youth groups to champion peaceful coexistence and discourage actions capable of threatening public harmony. He stressed that genuine religious devotion should inspire love, mutual respect, and unity across ethnic and religious lines.

Omisore also encouraged well-meaning individuals and organizations to extend support to the less privileged during the fasting season, describing charity and generosity as core pillars of both Islam and Christianity.

Expressing optimism, he said the spiritual exercises observed during Ramadan and Lent would bring about personal transformation and contribute positively to the moral and social development of the nation.

“May Almighty God accept our fasting, prayers, and supplications. May He grant our state and our nation lasting peace, prosperity, and progress,” the statement concluded.