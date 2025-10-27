Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has approved the appointment of several former Commissioners and former Local Government Chairmen as Special Advisers. In a statement issued on Monday by the Secretary to the State Government, Musa Ikhilor, Governor Okpebholo named a former Commissioner for Fina...

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has approved the appointment of several former Commissioners and former Local Government Chairmen as Special Advisers.

In a statement issued on Monday by the Secretary to the State Government, Musa Ikhilor, Governor Okpebholo named a former Commissioner for Finance, John Inegbedion, as Special Adviser on Tax Reforms.

Other appointees include Johnson Jibril Adamu, Special Adviser on Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation; Shuaibu Elamah, Special Adviser on Law Reforms; Dr. Aminu Ibrahim Imafidor, Special Adviser on Livestock, Aquaculture and Agro-Processing; and Omorede Osifo, Special Adviser on Women Mobilisation.

READ ALSO: Okpebholo Inaugurates 19 Commissioners in Edo

Also appointed were Esther O. Eghaghe (Women Mobilisation – Edo Central), Vera Omonkhafe Sadoh (Women Mobilisation – Edo North), Mrs. Itohan Osahon (Women Mobilisation – Edo South), and Anslem Adima (Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs).

Governor Okpebholo further approved the appointment of Hon. Orobosa Omo-Ojo as General Manager of the Bendel Newspaper Corporation.

According to the statement, all appointments take effect from October 27, 2025.