Former Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha has alleged that more than 1000 thugs, armed to the teeth with knives and guns and allegedly led by Chinasa Nwaneri, governor Hope Uzodinma’s Special Adviser on Special Duties today attacked his convoy with the active connivance of armed policemen from the government House.

According to a press statement signed by his special adviser on media, Sam Onwuemeodo, the thugs also attacked the personal aides of the former governor who now represents Imo West senatorial district.

The former governor, Rochas Okorocha, was with his apersonal aide according to the statement and would not have moved alone if he expected the unwarranted, unprovoked but planned attack.

Sam Onwuemeodo said the former governor will react to the situation peacefully while describing the former governor as a man of peace who still has the strongest political structure and teeming followers in the State.