The Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Anambra State, has commenced an advanced diploma course in native medicine.

The Special Adviser to the Anambra State Governor, Mr Willie Obiano, on medicine and herbal practice, Dr Onyekachi Ibezim, disclosed this at a press conference in Awka.

He said the development is part of the efforts of the state government to advance and harmonise herbal medical practice in the state.

He added that the entry qualification for the advanced diploma course would be a first degree in any field of study.

He said he is working with two professors of pharmacy as technical advisers.

Ibezim said, “ When I was appointed, I found out that traditional medicine practice was all comers’ affairs. Some practitioners would claim that they were born with the skills.

“In medical line where I belong, you must go to school and obtain a certificate before you can practice. This is what we want to replicate in traditional medicine.”