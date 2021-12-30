Breaking News

Oil belongs to Nigeria not Niger Delta – Obasanjo

In this interview, Lawyer and Social Development Advocate, Jide Ologun and Lawyer and Public Affairs Analyst, Tunji Abdulhameed review the top headlines from the Nigerian newspapers on #TVCBreakfast for Wednesday, 28th of December 2021.

