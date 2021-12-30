Oil belongs to Nigeria not Niger Delta – Obasanjo

In this interview, Lawyer and Social Development Advocate, Jide Ologun and Lawyer and Public Affairs Analyst, Tunji Abdulhameed review the top headlines from the Nigerian newspapers on #TVCBreakfast for Wednesday, 28th of December 2021.
Breaking News
-
The Office of the Auditor General for the Federation has indicted the management of the…
-
The joint patrol team of Amotekun in Ondo/Osun states has recovered a bus loaded with…
-
Iran announced Thursday that it had conducted a new space launch, a move that is…
-
Just in: Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, signs N314.4bn 2022 Appropriation Bill tagged "Budget of…
-
Governor of Delta state Ifeanyi Okowa has sacked his Executive Assistant Communications, Latimore Oghenesivbe over…
-
Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, has signed the appropriation budget for 2022 into law.…
-
Archbishop Desmond Tutu's body was carried into a historic cathedral in Johannesburg on Thursday,…
-
The Nigeria Football Federation has named Jose Peseiro, a Portuguese tactician, as the new head…
-
The minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed said the second Niger Bridge will be…
-
The Police in Zamfara have again arrested a twenty-year-old notorious bandit terrorizing three local government…