Ogun state government has pledged to deal with those who want to use the lockdown period to disrupt the peace in the state.

In compliance with the order of the state Government on lockdown, security agents were out to ensure that residents still keep to the rule, the Ogun State task force on illegality moved round some major towns in the state.

Led by the Commander, Toyin Afolaogun, the team visited three major towns in the state. From Abeokuta to Sagamu and later Ijebu-Ode, majority of the residents complied.

Despite that, some of them failed to observe social distancing rule, while some were seen together at a motorpark. Although, they fled upon sighting the Police team, the Commander advised those who stayed behind to return to their homes and to always respect social distancing directive.

The State Government on its part also urged residents to go out with face masks and avoid things that may lead to break down of law and order.



The state also warned people to avoid sharing of inciting and unverified information about security situation in the state, urging them not to create panic among residents.