The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leadership in Ogun State, led by the court-backed Leke Shittu, has announced that the party will run in the local government elections tomorrow, Saturday

In a statement signed by him and made available to journalists in the state capital, Hon Leke Shittu stated that the clarification was necessary due to the confusion caused by a statement attributed to one Hon Sikirulai Ogundele claiming that the PDP had withdrawn from tomorrow’s local government elections.

Hon Shittu disclosed that ” this is to inform the general public and good people of Ogun State that the party has and will never pull out of tomorrow’s local government elections. We have done all that we are supposed to do under the law and we will surely participate in tomorrow’s local government elections.

“We hereby use this medium to urge the good people of Ogun State to disregard the statement credited to one Hon Sikirulai Ogundele who is not in any capacity capable to speak on behalf of our great party, PDP. It’s all gimmicks to create confusion where there is none but as the authentic leadership of Ogun PDP, the opposition party is participating in tomorrow’s local government elections”.

Ogundele in a statement yesterday was said to have stated that “Sequel to the judgement of the Ogun State High Court, Isabo in suit no M/55/2021 between Sikirulai Ogundele VS OGSIEC, affirming the consent judgement of the Federal High Court, Abuja as delivered on 22nd June, 2021, the Ogun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) under the able Chairmanship of Alh (Dr) Sikirulai Ogundele hereby withdraw from the Saturday July, 24 local government elections”.

Leke Shittu has however urged the the residents of the state to disregard the statement credited to Hon Sikirulai Ogundele saying that “as the authentic leadership of PDP in Ogun State, we are going ahead with the local government elections as scheduled for tomorrow, July 24”.