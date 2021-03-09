Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Monday, received the first jab of the COVID-19 vaccines at the Governor’s office, Abeokuta.

The Commissioner for Health, Tomi Coker, administered the vaccine on him as the third recipient in the state at about 10.20pm.

The Deputy Governor, Noimot Salako-Oyedele was also vaccinated at the Exco Chamber of the Governor’s office, shortly after the Governor was vaccinated.

The first and second persons to be vaccinated in the state are workers at the State’s COVID-19 Isolation centres who are regarded as Frontline health workers.

They are Dr. Abimbola Odunayo and Mr Ajao, a cleaner at the State Isolation centre.

While explaining the Commitment of his administration to providing qualitative and affordable health care services to the people, the Governor appreciates the President of Nigeria and other partner agencies that supported in facilitating the vaccines.

He urged people to continue to observe COVID-19 guidelines and not to see the vaccination as the end of the pandemic, noting that proper attention must be given to the health of the people across the country.