Ogun State Government says it has banned all waste cart pushers from operating in the state with immediate effect.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Environment and Chief Executive Officer of the Ogun State Waste Management Authority, Ola Oresanya said activities of the cart pushers constitute a security risk to the residents of the state.

Mr. Oresanya stated that any waste cart pusher caught operating from now on in the state will be arrested and his cart crushed.

He said; “While they are operating, our people innocently open their premises and commercial outlets to them for the evacuation of their wastes, but unknowingly to them, these cart pushers who are mostly foreigners collate vital information on how to compromise the security of their premises and pass them to the men of the underworld and sometimes join them to rob and terrorize our people”.

The Governor’s aide accused the waste cart pushers of defacing the aesthetic beauty of the state by their indiscriminate dumping of refuse in unauthorized places, saying their exit is good riddance to bad rubbish.

The special adviser called on residents of the state to patronize Waste PSP in the area for prompt, effective, and structured service.

He added that the new waste management economic programmes of waste reduction, waste use, and waste recycling of the state government are already providing employment opportunities for the youths and the women across the state.