The General Officer Commanding 8 Division, Nigerian Army, Sokoto, Major General Ibikunle Ajose has described National Youth Service Corps as a great asset to Nigeria, which should be guarded jealousy.

He made the remarks in his office at Giginya Cantonment when he received the Director General of NYSC, Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu on courtesy visit.

The GOC who described the relationship between the Nigerian Army and NYSC as symbiotic equally revealed that the two organizations always synergize in ensuring the security of Corps Members.

“In our effort to ensure no Corps Member falls victim of any mishap, we ensure that the ban on night travels for Corps Members is sacrosanct.

As a matter of fact, we have a standing order that once it’s 17.00 hours, any Corps Member in transit has to stop at any nearby Army formation and pass the night, then continue his/her journey the following morning”, he said.

General Ajose used the medium to decry rejection of Corps Members by some employers and suggested a stop to the ugly trend.

He said, “Corps Members are highly talented and resourceful, hence their skills can be tapped into by any employer in addition to their professional competence.”

Major General Ajose equally eulogised NYSC for it’s numerous contributions to nation building since its inception in 1973, and commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing Brigadier General Nafiu as Director General of the Scheme at this point in time.

He further said that NYSC is lucky to have one of the finest officers of the Nigerian Army at the helm of its affairs.

“Brigadier General Nafiu is a courageous, intelligent, forthright and soft spoken gentleman and officer who has displayed an enviable administrative acumen since he assumed office as the helmsman at Yakubu Gowon House”, he added.

Earlier, the Director General of NYSC expressed immense gratitude to his host for supporting the Scheme in the four states under the jurisdiction of the 8 Div.

He particularly commended the GOC for his proactiveness and passion for Corps Members’ security and welfare.

“I want to acknowledge your numerous interventions in several issues that have to do with the NYSC.

“I have actually received a comprehensive report of your magnanimous gestures towards Corps Members from NYSC Sokoto State Coordinator. Renovation of hostel for collaborating agencies at NYSC Orientation Camp, Wammako, sponsorship of camp activities, travel advisory for both Prospective and serving Corps Members, sir the list is endless”, said the NYSC boss.

Brigadier General Nafiu also appreciated his host for providing adequate security for Corps Members in all areas covered by the 8 Div and appealed for further cooperation.