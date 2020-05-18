Special Assistant on Electronic Media to Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Simeon Nwakaudu, is dead.

In a statement on Sunday by River State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, it was revealed that Mr Nwakaudu died on Sunday at the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital after a brief and undisclosed illness.

Governor Wike described him as a loyal and dedicated professional who contributed to the implementation of development policies in Rivers State.

He prayed God to grant the family the fortitude to bear the great loss.