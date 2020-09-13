Nvidia, which makes graphics processors, is close to buying chipmaker Arm from Japanese conglomerate SoftBank, with a transaction set to be announced as soon as next week, according to reports.

The deal, if finalised next week could see the British chip design firm handed over for more than $40 billion.

Nvidia is known for its graphics chips that power video games, but it has developed other markets including artificial intelligence, self-driving cars and data centers. Arm supplies the chip technology for virtually all mobile devices such as phones and tablets but is also expanding into processors for cars, data center services and other devices.

The British company does not make chips. Instead it licenses out the underlying technology so others can make chips with it.

It has previously collaborated with Nvidia.

The terms would mark a big win for the Japanese company which has struggled to jump-start growth in the business, according to reports.