A nursing mother has been pronounced dead, while her six-month-old baby was rescued alive from the rubble of a collapsed building in Obosi, near Onitsha, Anambra State, on Sunday.

Many are suspected to be trapped under the rubble, while some were rescued with varying degrees of injury.

The name of the deceased could not be ascertained as of press time.

An eyewitness said the one-storey building collapsed around 4 pm, killing the woman instantly, while several others sustained varying degrees of injury.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Haruna Mohammed, confirmed the incident.

Advertisement

He said the corpse of the deceased had been deposited in a morgue, while the investigation was ongoing to ascertain the cause of the collapse.

Mohammed said the site had been cordoned off by the police and other security agencies, while efforts are ongoing to rescue other victims believed to have been trapped inside the building.