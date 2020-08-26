The Nigeria Union of Journalists NUJ has condemned the outburst by Femi Fani Kayode against the Cross River State Correspondent of the Daily Trust Newspaper, Eyo Charles who asked him a question which he felt was embarrassing.

In his reaction, Fani-Kayode assaulted the journalist and threatened him for daring to ask such a question.

According to the NUJ, By denigrating the journalist, Fani-Kayode has exposed himself as an intolerant person who will not want his activities closely scrutinized by the Media.

The NUJ said It is instructive to remind the likes of Fani-Kayode that it is the Constitutional right of Journalists to monitor and keep a check on people and institutions in power.

The NUJ said, “His reaction was totally unacceptable, dishonourable and reprehensible and we demand a retraction of his untoward, irritating and awkward utterances which negate simple decorum and civility”.

“We are more shocked that the same Kayode who had in recent times, used his social media handles to call leaders to account is at the same time attacking a Journalist for a simple demand for him to unmask those behind his nationwide tour. He had already visited six states. This is indeed, terribly disappointing”.

The former aviation minister says he has moved on. He tweeted that, I have always had respect for Journalists and I will always will. Those of them that know me or worked with or for me over the last 30 years can attest to that. There is no distinction between asking a question and offering an insult.He ended his tweet by saying, I repeat this was not a question but an assertion and a gratuitous insult and i will not accept that from any man born of woman.

Meanwhile, The daily trust newspaper is concerned about the safety of their reporter after he apologised to Mr Fani-Kayode.

The Newspaper says the journalist was harassed by the security aide attached to the former minister.

The paper says The Nigeria Police should take note, if anything happens to Charles, Daily Trust will hold Mr Fani-Kayode responsible especially due to the intensity of the verbal threat he issued during the shocking incident’