The National Transportation Safety Board, NTSB says the pilot’s “poor decision making” was the probable cause of the January 2020 helicopter crash that killed retired NBA star Kobe Bryant.

The NTSB believes the pilot became disoriented and did not follow rules for flying in cloudy weather.

It said the conditions were not consistent with adverse weather training and resulted in the pilot’s loss of control.

The board had previously said an examination of the helicopter’s engines and rotors found no evidence of a catas-trophic mechanical failure.