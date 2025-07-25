Two students have been arrested in Jigawa State for allegedly vandalising classroom facilities at Jigawa State Polytechnic, Dutse. The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) says it arrested the suspects in two separate incidents as part of its efforts to protect public infrastructure and ...

Two students have been arrested in Jigawa State for allegedly vandalising classroom facilities at Jigawa State Polytechnic, Dutse.

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) says it arrested the suspects in two separate incidents as part of its efforts to protect public infrastructure and critical national assets.

According to ASC Badruddeen Tijjani Mahmud, Public Relations Officer at NSCDC, Abubakar Muhammad, a 22-year-old polytechnic student from Zai in Dutse, was arrested for allegedly removing eight ceiling fans supplied by TETFund to the institution.

He told authorities that he sold the electric motors from the fans to a junk trader named Yahya Isma’il, 20, who works near Dutse Central Mosque.

Yahya denied all involvement.

A day later, another suspect, Fahad Nasir, 22, of Unguwar Dagari in Dutse, was arrested for allegedly taking aluminum roofing sheets from multiple classrooms at the same school.

Both individuals are still in the custody of the NSCDC while their investigations continue.

Speaking on the arrests, the Jigawa State NSCDC Command said it will not tolerate any act of vandalism, adding that anyone found guilty will face prosecution.

The Command also urged members of the public, especially those in Dutse, to remain alert and report any suspicious activity around schools and other public buildings.