The National Sports Commission (NSC) has lauded Team Nigeria’s dominant opening performance at the 2025 Senior African Wrestling Championships in Casablanca, Morocco, where the contingent clinched four gold medals on Day One of the tournament.

Despite the withdrawal of wrestler Mercy Adekuoroye due to illness, the Nigerian contingent produced a flawless display, with all four remaining athletes winning their respective finals to secure gold for the country.

Christianah Ogunsanya (53kg), Esther Kolawole (62kg), Hannah Reuben (68kg), and Damola Ojo (76kg) delivered a clean sweep of victories, propelling Nigeria to the top of the medal standings on the opening day.

Ogunsanya set the tone early with a commanding run, defeating Morocco’s Zineb Chabki 10-0 in the semifinal before clinching gold.

Kolawole followed with an equally dominant 10-0 win over Senegal’s Safietou Goudialy in the final.

Reuben’s 11-0 demolition of Egypt’s Mariam Mesbah showcased her power and technical superiority, while Ojo wrapped up the evening with a confident performance in the 76kg category.

Director General of the NSC, Hon. Bukola Olopade, expressed his delight with the team’s performance and commended the athletes for their resilience and excellence.

“What our wrestlers are doing in Casablanca is nothing short of phenomenal. To win four golds from four finals is a clear demonstration of Nigeria’s sustained pedigree in wrestling. We are proud of the athletes, the coaching crew, and the entire federation for this outstanding achievement,” said Olopade. “This is just the beginning, and we are confident more medals will come.”

The championship continues until May 4 at the Complexe Sportif Mohammed V Casablanca, Morocco, as team Nigeria aims to build on its early momentum and maintain its position at the top of the leaderboard.