The Management of the Nigerian Railway Corporation has tendered an unreserved apology to all passengers on board the KA2 Abuja-Kaduna train that left Rigasa this morning and failed at Dutse section.

The failure according to statement signed by the Train Manager of the Abuja-Kaduna train service, Paschal Nnorli, was as a result of Mechanical malfunction and is highly regretted.

The failure and consequent delay no doubt caused delays to subsequent train services from Abuja to Kaduna.

The failed Locomotive according to him is currently receiving attention from the service’s team of Engineers and Technician at the Idu Locomotive workshop.

He thanked the train passengers for their patronage and apologised for any inconveniences caused by the breakdown.