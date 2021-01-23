In matches slated for this weekend, Adamawa United host Enyimba at the Pantami Stadium, while Kwara United welcome FC Ifeanyi Ubah.

Dakkada FC play Sunshine Stars, Wikki Tourist take on Jigawa Golden Stars, While Enugu Rangers play host to Lobi Stars at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu.

Heartland are in action against Akwa United, while Warri Wolves trade tackles with Second placed, Nasarawa United.

Katsina United host Plateau United at Muhammadu Dikko Stadium in an exciting Northern match up, while the game between Kano Pillars and Rivers United has been rescheduled with Rivers playing a CAF Confederations Cup game.