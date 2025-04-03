The Nigeria Police Force is set to host maiden edition of National Police Day on Monday, April 7

The week long event is expected to feature a series of humanitarian and community-based activities, including medical outreaches, community engagements, exhibitions by security companies and partners, among others.

The celebration will also pay tribute to fallen heroes, police officers who have demonstrated exceptional dedication to the point of paying the supreme price of laying their lives down for the protection of the nation while in the line of duty.

The IGP calls on Nigerians to join in celebrating the gallant officers of the Nigeria Police Force and their immense contributions to national security.

The National Police Day is designed to celebrate the dedication, sacrifices, and achievements of the Nigeria Police Force in ensuring national security.