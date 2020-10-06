The National Peace Committee has called for a free, fair, credible, and peaceful governorship poll in Ondo State.

The committee admonished the candidates, security agencies, the Independent National Electoral Commission, civil societies, the traditional rulers, and the citizens of Ondo State to support the peaceful process in the state.

The NPC, in a statement signed by its Chairman, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd.), called on every stakeholder in the October 10 election to live up to the principles of impartiality, neutrality, and statesmanship.

It recalled the committee’s role in the 2015 and 2019 elections, including the just-concluded Edo State governorship election, urging electoral stakeholders in the state to support the committee in ensuring a peaceful election.

The NPC stated, “To navigate Nigeria’s political landscape is tough, and to contribute to free, fair and credible elections is even more complex.

The NPC further urged everyone participating in the election to abide by the COVID-19 regulations during the election.