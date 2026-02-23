The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has disclosed that a total of 33 ships carrying petroleum products, food items, and other goods are scheduled to arrive at Apapa, Tin-Can Island, and Lekki Deep Sea Port between February 22 and February 27. According to the NPA’s Daily Shipping Position released ...

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has disclosed that a total of 33 ships carrying petroleum products, food items, and other goods are scheduled to arrive at Apapa, Tin-Can Island, and Lekki Deep Sea Port between February 22 and February 27.

According to the NPA’s Daily Shipping Position released on Monday, 17 of the vessels are expected to carry containers with a variety of goods, while the remaining 16 ships will transport bulk items including gas, urea, crude oil, clinker, blended stock, and diplomatic cargo.

The authority also noted that seven ships and tankers have already arrived at the three ports, waiting to berth with aviation fuel, petrol, containers, and general cargo.

Meanwhile, 17 vessels are currently discharging cargo at the ports, including bulk wheat, soya bean oil, bulk sugar, bulk urea, fresh fish, trucks, and various containers of goods.

The NPA emphasised that the steady movement of these shipments highlights the strategic importance of Lagos ports in facilitating trade and ensuring the continuous supply of essential commodities to the country.