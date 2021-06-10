Senators from northern parts of Nigeria under the auspices of Northern Senators forum have expressed concern over the country’s deteriorating security situation.

Chairman and senator representing Sokoto North Senatorial districts Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, spoke shortly after the forum’s meeting about the growing insecurity in the North and other parts of the country.

Wamakko in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Bashir Rabe Mani said the widening security challenges in the Region and other parts of Nigeria is disturbing.

According to him, the meeting is called to discuss the best possible solutions to the disturbing situation with the aim of finding a lasting solution to the ugly development

Wamakko who is a former Governor of Sokoto state, says the country needs to be as secure as possible for every Nigerian to be able to move freely without restrictions other than those restrictions placed on individuals by the laws of the land.

Advertisement

He stated that Senators from northern Nigeria are concerned about the current state of affairs in the country, in which businesses and business owners are afraid to conduct business in certain parts of the country for fear of being harassed, a situation he believes must be reversed and peace promoted by all and sundry.

According to him, the Senators are committed to finding viable solutions through diligent representation of their constituents, support for the federal government approach, and collaboration with security personnel for a quick fix solution to the daunting challenges.