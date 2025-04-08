The AREWA community in Lagos has called on its members to be weary of putting passengers on interstate trucks meant for transporting animals and farm produce to other States.

This, they say, is against the road safety regulations that have been instituted by the government.

Trucks run through major roads across the country.

Many have inscribed in them. GOODS ONLY…

But apart from carrying goods as noted, they also pick up passengers from one State to another.

This the AREWA group In Lagos is frowning at, stating the security risks involved in bringing unidentified persons into the State.

They called for a total ban on trucks caught with people hanging as they believe this will help reduce road traffic crashes on the roads.

The group thanked governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for ensuring the safety of lives and property in the State.

They noted that their members are ready and willing to ensure the roads are safe in the State.