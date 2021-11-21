Northern Governors celebrate Mai Mala Buni at 54

Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum (NGF), Governor Simon Lalong, has congratulated Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni on his 54th birthday.

Lalong stated that despite the security challenges he inherited upon taking office, the Governor, who exudes humility at all times, has continued to work for his people and develop the state.

In a congratulatory message signed by his spokesman Dr Makut Macham, Lalong, who is also the governor of Plateau state, described Buni as a gentleman, visionary leader, and silent achiever.

He said: “Governor Mai Mala apart from doing his best to improve the living standard of his people, has also done well since his appointment as the Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee by strengthening the party and bringing in more members while taking it closer to the people.”

Buni, according to Lalong, has made significant contributions to the Northern Governors Forum’s search for solutions to the region’s and the nation’s various challenges.

He also praised his tenacity in uniting the nation, especially in the face of daunting challenges.

While wishing him continued good health, peace, and God’s protection, Lalong prayed that God would continue to give him the wisdom and strength to serve his people and Nigerians in general.