The National Orientation Agency has expressed concern over the way most Nigerians are handling the Covid-19 pandemic as most safety protocol established are not duly observed across the country.

The agency disclosed this in its was fourth and fifth observation reports, presented in Abuja.

The Agency records that; the initial state of the lockdown was effective, but after the lockdown was eased, the country recorded rapid spread of the disease, especially in communities.

Thi is attributes to negligence on the part of citizens and the fact that Nigerians still do not believe the virus exists or that it is spreading rapidly



As a result, many have dropped their guards and not do not using the face masks appropriately, if at all, when entering public premises.

The report by the Agency were covered twenty six states, while the reports covering the ten remaining states will soon be made public.

The National Orientation Agency believes that; sensitization efforts by the agency can bring the spread of the virus in the country, to the barest minimum, with the support of all Nigerians.

The National Orientation Agency urges Nigerians to take personal responsibility for the safety of their lives and the health of all in society.