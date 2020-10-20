Lagos Police Command has advised the public to comply with the curfew by the Lagos state government and desist from any act of violence.

In a statement made available to newsmen, the command says it’s obvious hoodlums have hijacked End SARS protest with violent attacks on police officers and for that reason no protest, gathering or possession, under whatever guise, is permitted within the State.

The command also confirmed that Orile Police Station was earlier today set ablaze at about 10am injuring police officers with one feared dead.