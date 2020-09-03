The All Progressives Congress has denied media reports of a purported parallel primary elections for the Imo north Senatorial election.

The party in a statement issued by its deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, said the Senator Surajudeen Ajibola Basiru-chaired Primary Election Committee for the Imo North Senatorial District By-Election is the duly appointed and legitimate panel empowered by the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee to conduct the exercise.

APC said the clarification is necessary in view of media reports of a purported “parallel” Primary Election for the legislative By-Election in Imo State.

“Only outcomes from the Senator Surajudeen Ajibola Basiru-chaired Primary Election Committee is tenable and will be accepted by the party,” the party declared.

According to the paryty, aspirants cleared for the Imo North Senatorial District APC Primary Elections are:

1. Ifeanyi Godwin Ararume

2. Hon. Mathew Omegara

3. Achonu Athanasius Nneji

4. Uchendu Maric Chijioke

5. Ibezim Chukwuma Frank

6. Uwajumogu Edith Chidinma

7. Uchenna Onyeiwu Ubah

8. Okoro Eze Joachim

9. Nwachukwu Bright Uchenna

10. Onuoha Chikwem Chijioke

11. Ihim Iheanacho (Acho) Celestine

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), concurrent legislative by-elections are scheduled for October 31.